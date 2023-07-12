St. Cloud’s Alise Willoughby Selected for World Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS (WJON News) -- St. Cloud native Alise (Post) Willoughby will be racing on the world stage again next month.

Team USA has just announced the 20 athletes they selected to compete at the BMX 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Two-time World Champion Willoughby has been collecting several podiums in the World Cups and other UCI races this season. She is among the five American women in the Elite Women competition.

The event is also a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Willoughby is a three-time Olympian (2012, 2016, 2020), winning a silver medal in 2016.

Another Minnesotan, Brayden Kempel of Ramsey, will be in the Under 23 men's competition.

The World Championships will be held August 12th and 13th at the Glasgow BMX Centre.

