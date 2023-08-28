Alice Theresa Eichers, 91, Avon

July 31, 1932 - August 25, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Alice Eichers, 91, who passed away on Friday, August 25 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Rev. Gregory Miller OSB will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Monday and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in St. Wendel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Alice was born July 31, 1932 in Richmond, MN to Michael and Anna (Braegelman) Drontle. She married Daniel R. Eichers on May 8, 1957 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. She was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and belonged to the Christian Mothers and the Quilter’s Group.

Her faith was very important to her. She loved quilting and crafting. She also found joy in gardening, her beautiful flower gardens, canning, fishing and playing cards. She loved watching her grandchildren. She found ultimate joy whenever she was with her family. They meant the world to her. She will be dearly missed.

Alice is survived by her children; Mark (Louella) of Avon, Theresa Cronin of St. Augusta, Jerome (Theresa) of Avon, Joanne (Joseph) Bloch of Longville and Marlene (Lloyd) Koopmeiners of Avon, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, brothers; Richard (Alice) Drontle and Edmund (Theresa) Drontle both of Richmond, sister-in-law Florence Rausch of Albany.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel in 2014 and sister Rose Peltz.