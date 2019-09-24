Alice Stangl, 87, Pierz

November 30, 1931 - September 21, 2019

Alice Stangl, 87-year-old resident of Pierz, MN died Saturday, September 21 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 4 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 4 from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Alice Gohl was born on November 30, 1931 in Little Falls, MN to the late Albert and Philomene (Dietman) Gohl. She attended elementary school in Buckman, MN and graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls, MN. She worked Farmers and Merchant State Bank in Pierz, MN. She was united in marriage to Raymond Stangl on August 12, 1958 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Alice returned to Farmers and Merchant State where she worked for 40 plus years. Raymond died on August 8, 2014 as the result of an auto mobile accident. She loved her family and friends dearly and every one of them were special. Alice enjoyed going to rummage sales, playing cards and just being out and about. She looked forward to her time spent at the family cabin on Platte Lake with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In November of 2014. Alice became a Kidney Dialysis patient and was so very brave and never complained about her health issues. She moved into the Pierz Villa in 2017 where she passed away. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Dennis) Welle of Pierz, MN, Tom (Mary Jo) Stangl of Pierz, MN, Roger (Marie) Stangl of Prior Lake, MN and Dennis (Jennifer Stam-Stangl) of Emerado, ND; grandchildren, Ted Welle, Kyle (Nicole) Welle, Mike (Jody) Stangl, Lisa Stangl, Christa (Joey) Froelich, Katelyn (Colton) Languell, Joseph Stangl, Zachary Stangl, Madeline Stangl and Noah Stangl; great-grandchildren, Braden, Darrin, Lily Breanne, Blake, Brent, Scarlett and two more to adore in March of 2020.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Philomene Gohl and husband, Raymond Stangl.

The family of Alice would like to thank the Pierz Villa Staff for the wonderful love and care shown to her over the years.

The arrangements for Alice are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.