Alice Piotrowski, 90, Little Falls

Alice Piotrowski, 90, Little Falls

Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash

 

August 28, 2025 - February 2, 2025

 

loading...

Alice Ann Piotrowski, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at St. Therese of Oxbow in Brooklyn Park.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Alice's Life will be held on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service.

The burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery in Belle Prairie.

A full and complete notice will follow.

Filed Under: emblom brenny funeral home
Categories: Articles, Obituaries

More From AM 1240 WJON