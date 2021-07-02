Alice Anna Holmes, 84, St. Cloud

September 13, 1936 – July 1, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Alice Holmes, age 84, of St. Cloud, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Sartell. Burial will follow in North Star Cemetery. Alice died Thursday at Edgewood Senior Living in Sartell. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, until the time of the service, Saturday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Alice passed away on Thursday, July 1st. Alice suffered from Parkinson’s disease, and courageously overcame coronavirus this past November. Alice received excellent care from specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Dr. Bower from the Mayo Clinic.

Alice was the only child of Cutler Starr and Helen (Keene) Starr, and was born in Princeton, MN on September 13th, 1936. She grew up in Onamia, MN, and was very close to her uncles, aunts, and cousins. She was valedictorian of Onamia High School, class of 1954. After graduation she attended St. Cloud State University for elementary education and worked as a teacher throughout rural Minnesota.

Alice married Calvin Holmes on June 3rd, 1959, and they made their home in St. Cloud. They had a hobby farm in St. Augusta, where Alice enjoyed gardening and mothering the farm kitties. She also liked to knit, crochet, and play bingo in her spare time. Although she loved her hobbies, her greatest passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and the many dogs she cared for during her life. Alice also had a sweet tooth with a liking for raspberry bismarcks, as well as treats from the Dairy Queen. In addition to working on the hobby farm, Alice also worked at Fingerhut for almost 20 years.

Alice was a member of the First United Methodist Church in St. Cloud, 4-H, Eastern Star, and Northstar Lodge 23.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband (2001), and also two special cousins Joyce Sandin and Betty Starr.

Alice is survived by her three daughters: Jo Ellen Abbott (Paul), Truckee, CA; Barbara Weyer (Larry), St. Augusta; and Sondra Hoeschen (Steve), Sartell. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Amy, Lisa John and Jenifer Weyer, Diana Abbott, and Lindsey and Ben Hoeschen.