Alice Anderson, 96, Foley

October 13, 1922 - March 20, 2019

Alice Anderson, age 96 of Foley, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on March 20, 2019. Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Glendorado Lutheran Church. Rev. Shari Routh will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church Thursday. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Alice Evelyn Anderson was born October 13, 1922 in Maywood Township, Benton County to Erick and Annie (Swanson) Martinson. She grew up near Foreston and attended Milaca High School for one year. She helped her dad on the farm and married Lawrence Anderson on May 10, 1941 at Glendorado Lutheran Church. The couple moved to the Anderson Brothers Farm where they farmed until Lawrence's retirement. She was very active in farm work, along with cooking three meals a day plus morning and afternoon coffee. After retiring from farming, Alice started a new career, working at the Foley Nursing Center as a nurses assistant. Alice worked at the nursing home for 17 years. Alice will be remembered as a care giver to many, a good neighbor and friend and a wonderful cook. She was famous for her lemon pie. She was a member of Glendorado Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Patti (Roger) Anderson and two grandchildren: Ryan (Amber) Anderson and Amy (Danny) Cairns and one great granddaughter, Adeline Cairns. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, her parents and 5 sisters and 4 brothers.