Alfrieda ‘Fritz’ Jacquemart, 93, Foley

July 8, 1924 - February 25, 2018

Alfrieda ‘Fritz’ Jacquemart, age 93 of Foley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Monday, March 5, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, rural Sauk Rapids. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-9:00 PM Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Foley Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Alfrieda ‘Fritz’ Ann (Kampa) Jacquemart was born July 8, 1924 in Santiago, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Anna (Winkelman) Kampa. She graduated from Foley High School in 1942. On October 17, 1944 she was united in marriage with Clifford Jacquemart at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. The couple made their home farming in Benton County and raised a family of nine children. Fritz also worked at the Pool Hall in Foley as a cook and waitress, where she truly enjoyed the customers. She was famous for her rolls and baked goods, as well as her talents with quilting and embroidery. Fritz had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved socializing with friends over coffee and playing cards with a variety of card groups. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, St. Patrick’s Christian Mothers, and served as a leader for St. Patrick’s 4-H. Fritz adored the town of Foley and was chosen by the Benton County Historical Society as 2014 Honoree. A very loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed.

Fritz is survived by her children: Judy (Clarence) Kiffmeyer of Sauk Rapids, Jerry (Kathy Packert) of Foley, Elaine Kowski of St. Cloud, Linda (Duane) Neu of Sauk Rapids, Mary (Curt) Jurek of Foley, Bill (Barb Nelson) of Rice, Donald (Linda Brinker-Morey) of Foley, Roger of St. Paul, and Carol (Jim) McNaughton of Monticello; 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; siblings: Gen (Len) Weiler of Sioux Falls, SD, Richard (Jackie) Kampa of Foley, Bill (Eileen) Kampa of St. Francis, Lucy Bechtold of Sartell, and Justine (Mike) Rein of West Fargo, ND; sisters-in-law: Marge Kampa of Elk River and Evelyn Gavanda of Sauk Rapids; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; son-in-law, Syl Kowski; siblings: Dolores Levendowski-Latterell, Merrill Kampa, Verge Bastien, and infant sister, Evelyn; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Daniel Levendowski, Leonard Latterell, Paul Bastien, Louie Bechtold, Les Gavanda, and Harold Jacquemart.