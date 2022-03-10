Alfred A. Sobieck, 89, Rice

August 6, 1932 – March 7, 2022

The Mass of Christian Burial, Celebrating the life of Alfred Sobieck, age 89 of Rice will be 11:00 AM. Tuesday March 15, 2022 at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Opole. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Alfred passed away peacefully Monday at the Country Manor in Sartell. There will be a visitation after 9:30 AM Tuesday the 15th, until the time of service. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Alfred was born August 6, 1932, in North Prairie Township, Morrison County, to Paul and Eleanor (Karash) Sobieck. He grew up in North Prairie and married Mary Lou Kuchinski on May 22, 1954, in Sobieski. Alfred enjoyed sailing the great lakes and was proud of his years in service of the army. Alfred was very proud and loved his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. He was a farmer and worked for Dezurik as a machinist for over forty years. Alfred also enjoyed being with his family, friends, in his past time he enjoyed fishing, playing cards (Cribbage and poker), dancing, making sausage and playing bingo. He was a member of the Bowlus Legion and Catholic War Veterans of Opole. He is a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel of Opole.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Kuchinski) Sobieck; his children; Sharon (Steve) Bialka, Garrison; Michael Sobieck, Holdingford; Darrell (Denise) Sobieck, Colorado Springs, CO; Judy (Scott) Smith, St. Cloud; Kevin Sobieck, Buffalo; and Dan (Michele) Sobieck, New Prague. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren

Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Eleanor (Karash) Sobieck, his sister, Elaine Posterick; and their son, Mark Sobieck.

Family would like to thank the staff of Memory Moments Hospice and Country Manor in Sartell that cared for him the last few years.