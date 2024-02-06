Alden Secord, 86, Foley

January 10, 1938 - February 2, 2024

Alden Secord, age 86 of Foley, passed away February 2, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, February 9, 2024 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 8th at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Alden Eugene Secord was born January 10, 1938 in Foley, Minnesota to Eugene and Elizabeth (Neumann) Secord. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1956. He married Janet Ratka on October 7, 1957 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple made their home near Foley. He worked in road construction for Ashbach Construction and also as a lineman for 33 years with Century Link. Alden also farmed and raised dairy cattle and worked for Centra Sota in Santiago. He enjoyed running backhoe, playing cards, cribbage and horsehoe. He was a member of the Bishop Marty Knights of Columbus and St. John's Catholic Church. Faith and family were the most important things to Alden.

He is survived by his children: Debbie (Daniel) Hennek, Foley; Barbara (Frank) Hoffmann, Kimball; Mary (Jerry) Orth, Clearwater; Wayne Allan (Dorothy), St. Cloud; Paul Eugene, Foley and Sharon (Doni) Martin of Foley as well as 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, a sister, Judith Leyk, St. Cloud and a brother, Eugene Jr.(Judy) of Princeton. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Janet, daughter, Susan Secord, great granddaughter, Serena Welle and sisters, Donna Hanten and Phyllis Winter.