Albert Mahling, 91, Little Falls

October 28, 1931 - May 5, 2023

Albert Mahling, age 91 of Little Falls, died on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 15 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery: 15550 Highway #115, Little Falls, MN 56345 or CHI Hospice: 815 2nd Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345

Albert “Al” Mahling was born on October 28, 1931, to Albert and Margaret (Treacy) Mahling on a farm one mile from Randall, MN. Al attended District #128 country school in rural Morrison County until the seventh grade. At that time the family moved into Randall, and he graduated from the eighth grade at the Randall school. He attended Little Falls Community High School and graduated with the class of 1949. Al attended St. Cloud State University and received a BS Degree in Education in 1958. He went on to Mankato University and completed a master’s degree in special education in 1963. Al began working at the Owatonna State School in 1959 as a teacher. He became the Educational Supervisor two years later. He held that position until the school closed in 1970. The Minnesota Learning Center was opened in Brainerd and Al was appointed Assistant Director for two years. After two years he was appointed Director and served in this position until his retirement on June 30, 1990.

Growing up during the depression with a large family most activities were family oriented. Al loved hunting, fishing, and golfing with his three brothers. The Furnstahls were cousins, and they had many happy times together. The Furnstahls would remember the Mahling family at their funerals with the happy tune “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”. Al married Berna Jo (B.J.) Pickett in 1968 and later adopted her young daughters Keri and Kim. The couple would later divorce. He married Jean Borg in 1981 at Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd and she had two children, Kirstie and Gary.

When they lived on Green Prairie Fish Lake, they hosted a family 4th of July fish fry every summer. Al was known by his nieces and nephews as “Uncle Al the kiddie’s pal”. Al always appreciated his beautiful wife, Jean. He said, “She was always there when I needed her most and she was my best friend”. The couple enjoyed traveling around the United States and to Ireland, Sweden, & Mexico. They wintered for over 20 years in Queen Valley, AZ. Al loved going to Arizona. They enjoyed golfing and playing Santa and Mrs. Claus for the local children and having fun with a great group of friends Al was an avid golfer and played in league. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and wood carving. He could fix just about anything. The couple were members of the Lucky Lindy Good Sam’s Club, various square-dancing groups. Al was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Brainerd, and the Shrine Oriental Band, playing the drums. He enjoyed music especially, all the classic country and Irish music.

Left to cherish his memory are his Wife, Jean (Borg) Mahling, daughters, Keri Pickett, Kim Mahling; stepchildren, Kirstie (Borg) Young, Gary (Mary) Borg; grandsons, Garrett and Keegan Young, Ryan and Michael Borg, Sister-in-Law Kathy Mahling, and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Margaret (“Nell”) Mahling; siblings, Ellen (Ken) Hegg, Robert (Marilyn) Mahling, Bill (Verde) Mahling, Flossie (Rex) King, Mary (Don) Webb and John Mahling.