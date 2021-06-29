Albert Lea Man Could Face Life Sentence in ‘Sextortion’ Case

Get our free mobile app

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Members of a federal jury have convicted an Albert Lea man in a so-called "sextortion" case.

The guilty verdict was returned against 32-year-old Travis Mayer on Tuesday. He was convicted of two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, a count of coercion and enticement of a minor, a charge of committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender, and obstruction of justice.

A news release from the US Attorney for Minnesota says the evidence at his trial showed Mayer downloaded and was sent child pornography from a website in Russia in 2017, and then coerced a 15-year-old girl into producing child pornography, which he then distributed. At the time, Mayer was mandated to register as a sex offender.

The conviction carries a sentence of up to life in prison. A sentencing date for Mayer has yet to be scheduled.

News Update: Eden Prairie Police: One Incident – One Car- Two DWI Arrests