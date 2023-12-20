Albert G. Schleppenbach, 82, Albany

August 25, 1941 - December 18, 2023

Albert G. Schleppenbach, age 82, of Albany died on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Albert was born on August 25, 1941, in Albany to Frank and Anna (Meier) Schleppenbach. He was raised on the family farm and lived in Albany all his life. After graduation from high school, Albert joined the Army. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserve on November 18, 1968. He married the love of his life and dance partner, Clarice Wensmann, on September 4, 1965, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Freeport. Together, Albert and Clarice farmed on his family farm for over 20 years. He had a passion for farming, especially driving the tractor and watching the crops grow. They made the decision to quit dairy farming and he started working for Stone Containers in St. Cloud for the next 20 years.

Family was very important to him, and he took great pride in helping his three children build their homes; he was always ready to help anyone in need. In addition to farming, one of his other passions was ice fishing and taking trips up north with the “boys.”

Albert is survived by his wife, Clarice, Albany; children, Sharon (Dan) Hartmann, Albany, Gerald (Barb, partner) Schleppenbach, Albany, Brenda (Darrel) Rausch, Albany; grandchildren, Jeremy, Benjamin, Kaylee, Serenity, Christopher, Jesse, Cody, Kayla, Anna, Alicia, and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Kinley, and Henry; brother and sister, Lucille Imdieke, Melrose and Elmer Schleppenbach, Albany.

Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna, brothers and sisters, Norbert Schleppenbach, Sylvester Schleppenbach, Agnes Neuwirth-Wehseler and Florence Dirkes.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Mother of Mercy and Hospice Care staff for all their care and support.