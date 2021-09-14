Albany Teen Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash

ALBANY -- An Albany teenager was hurt in a rollover crash Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. on 300th Street in Farming Township, south of Albany.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a truck was going west on 300th Street when the driver lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled multiple times.

The driver, 16-year-old Brayden Roerick, was able to call for help after the crash, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and was released.

Authorities say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

