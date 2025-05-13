Albany Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

The judge handed down a three-year stayed sentence to 33-year-old Dillon Wallace. He will be on probation for 15 years and gets credit for serving 23 days in the county jail.

Wallace was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while he was living in Albany in the fall of 2023. He pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between 14 and 15 years old.

The girl told investigators Wallace raped her three separate times at his apartment.

In addition to the assault allegations, the girl also told authorities that Wallace was harassing her by calling her dozens of times and using an app to make it appear he was calling from different phone numbers.

According to the criminal complaint, Wallace is accused of calling the girl 22 times in a row on one occasion, making threats to hurt her, and making threats to get the girl in trouble with her parents.

Records show that when police started investigating the incidents, Wallace abruptly moved back to Michigan.

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker