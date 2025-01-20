Albany Man Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Young Girls

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced an Albany man for sexually abusing two girls last spring.

The judge has sentenced 49-year-old Billy Wolbeck to a stayed sentence of four years in prison. He must serve six months in the county jail.

Wolbeck was accused of abusing the girls who were younger than 14 years old.

The criminal complaint describes how the girls visited Wolbeck in March and when they returned home told their mother about the assaults. One of the girls told a forensic investigator she didn't know why Wolbeck was doing those things to her and that Wolbeck told her to keep it a secret.

Wolbeck pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 14-years-old.

