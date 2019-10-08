Albany Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Touching Girl

ST. CLOUD -- An Albany man has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct after a 13-year-old girl reported that he touched her inappropriately while staying as a household guest.

Twenty-year-old Adam Wiechmann admitted to 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Stearns County District Court Tuesday.

The girl told authorities she was watching TV with her brother and Wiechmann last February when Wiechmann showed her pictures of girls on his phone who he'd had sex with, including a 14-year-old girl. The victim said she eventually went to bed.

Later, when the girl got up to get a snack, Wiechmann came out of the bedroom and sat by her on the couch. She said Wiechmann smelled like alcohol and began touching her waist and was kissing and sucking on her ear. The girl said he put his hands down her shorts and up her shirt. The girl told Wiechmann that she was 13-years-old and that it was not okay.

Finally, the girl heard her sister cough and said she needed to go check on her.

The victim reported the situation to the sister who then confronted Wiechmann and told him to leave.

A judge has ordered Wiechmann to undergo a psychosexual evaluation, mental wellness evaluation and chemical dependency evaluation before his sentencing hearing in December.

