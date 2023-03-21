Albany Boys Basketball Marches On at State Tournament

Albany started fast and held off Pequot Lakes 69-53 at Williams Arena in the Class 2-A State Boys Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Huskies led 27-18 at halftime and outscored Pequot Lakes 42-35 in the 2nd half.

Sam Hondl led Albany with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Tysen Gerads chipped in 19 points and Zeke Austin added 13 points. Grant Loge had 23 points to lead Pequot Lakes.

Get our free mobile app

Albany will play in the Class 2-A State Semifinals Friday night at 8 p.m. at Target Center against the winner of the game between 3rd seeded Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Albany is 30-1 and seeded 2nd in this tournament.