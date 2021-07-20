Alan Young, 82, Foley

July 18, 1938 - July 13, 2021

Alan Young, age 82 of Foley passed away July 13, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Alan Harris Young was born July 18, 1938 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Orris and Bessie (Harris) Young. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1956 and married Catherine Gapinski on June 30, 1958 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. In his early years he worked for: Hitchcock, Honeywell, the Ford Plant and Break Shoe He lived and farmed near Gotvald's Corner and also worked as the parts manager at Gotvald's Store for many years. He also drove school bus and worked as a custodian for the Foley School District, worked for the Foley Produce and Jerry's Market and was a mail carrier for the US Postal Service. He was active in many organizations including the Ramey Creamery board, the Benton Co-op Telephone board and was on the Lakin Township board for many years. Alan was always willing to help anyone that needed it and will be remembered for his kind, patient and caring manner. He was always there with a smile and his quick wit.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Catherine 'Katsy', Foley; daughters and son: Wendy (Tony) Hoeck, Milaca; Morris (Mary), Pierz; Kerry Young, Foley, 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, brother, Jim (Jean), Pierz, Virginia Guzy, loved like a sister and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Jack and his wife, Jan, Rich and his wife, Faith, grandson, Shawn Pohlkamp and great grandson, Ethan Young.