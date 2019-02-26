Alan “Al” D. McCormack Jr., 70, Sartell

May 19, 1948 – February 25, 2019

Alan “Al” D. McCormack Jr., age 70, of Sartell, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

A memorial service celebration Alan’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. There will be a private family burial.

Alan Donald McCormack Jr. was born in May 19, 1948 in White Bear Lake. He was married to Diane Baumann on October 28, 1996 in Watertown, SD. Al worked as a corrections officer at the Moose Lake Prison for over 25 years. Al enjoyed woodcarving, hunting, fishing, playing cards, and spending time in nature. He loved all animals, particularly birds, his hunting dogs and the countless cats that found their way to his home. Al’s greatest love and joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Mac is survived by his wife, Diane of Sartell; son, Troy (Sandi) of Ramsey, MN; step-son, Mark (Peggy) Frederickson of Duluth, MN; step-daughters, Teri (Jay) Lommel of St. Cloud and Shari (Keith) Jusczak of Moose Lake, MN; 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey , Nicholas and Matthew McCormack, Adam, Sam, Alyssa and Leo Lommel, Kali and Nicole Frederickson, Keleigh and Mason Jusczak.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.