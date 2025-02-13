Aitkin Stabbing Suspect, Stolen Vehicle Located in Ramsey County

AITKIN (WJON News) -- Authorities say a man from Aitkin is in custody after stabbing a woman Wednesday morning and fleeing in a stolen pickup.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicle driven by 33-year-old Matthew Liimatainen was located in White Bear Township yesterday afternoon, and Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies apprehended him.

Liimatainen was later booked in the Aitkin County jail.

Investigators say the 41-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.