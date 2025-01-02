Airline Group Sues Minnesota Over Sick Time Law

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A group that represents the airline industry is suing Minnesota over its sick time regulations.

Airlines for America sued the state on Monday in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit claims Minnesota's sick time regulations could encourage airline employees to abuse sick leave policies already in place. The suit also claims enforcing the state's rules could lead to staffing shortages and flight cancelations.

The airline group represents ten airlines, including Delta, United and American.

