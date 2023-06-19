Air Quality Alert Tuesday-Thursday in Central, Southern MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for central and southern Minnesota., effective from noon on Tuesday, June 20, through 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

The alert area includes the Twin Cities, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Ortonville, Mankato, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island.

Get our free mobile app

In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

READ RELATED ARTICLES