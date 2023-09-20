Aiden Lee Petersen, 12, Sartell

April 5, 2011 - September 19, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023 at The Waters Church in Sartell for Aiden L. Petersen, age 12, who passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday. Rev. Douglas Vagle will officiate and burial will be at Brockway Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, September 22. 2023 and one hour prior to the services on Saturday all at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Aiden was born April 5, 2011 in St. Cloud to Adam and Teri (Schaefer) Petersen. He lived his whole life in Sartell, and was a 7th grade student at Sartell Middle School. One of his favorite places to be was in school. He was everyone’s friend and always had a big smile on his face, he especially liked playing NASCAR with Mr. Olson. Aiden loved being with his family, spending time at the Wisconsin Dells and being in the water. He also enjoyed car rides, going for walks, playing at the park and going shopping. Aiden was a happy, mischievous, funny boy who was also a great listener. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Most importantly, Aiden loved being around his family and friends. “Fly high, Batman.”

Aiden is survived by his parents, Adam and Teri of Sartell; brothers, Caleb and Landen of Sartell; maternal grandparents, Lyn Shaefer of Elbow Lake and Ron Schaefer of Elbow Lake; paternal grandparents, Gary (Sherry) Petersen of St. Cloud; aunts and uncles, Valerie (Miah) Ulrich of Elbow Lake, Nicole Schaefer (Matthew Schwake) of Kenyon, Ronny (Noelle Best) Schaefer of Andover, Sara (Michael) Preiner of East Bethel, DeNae Petersen of Monticello, and Alaina (Drew Quist) Anderson of Sartell; cousins, Kaylyn, Kennedy, Sydney, Brinley, Maddax, Karyssa, Ezra, Davyun, Valo, Sami, Ben, Ashlee, Michael, and Joshua; and many close friends.

The family would like say a special thank you to the Sartell School District for all of their care and support, as well as his PCA’s Brock and Katie Landowski, Lexi Roberts, Landon Kadoun.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be used to create a fund for Sartell School District Special Education in honor of Aiden.