UNDATED (WJON News) -- A coalition of U.S. farmers has launched a campaign to highlight the lack of workers. "Grow It Here" is a new advocacy campaign focused on bringing attention to mounting labor shortages.

Former USDA official under the Trump administration, Kristi Boswell, says,

"farmers are currently experiencing a labor crisis that is jeopardizing the profitability and future of family farms throughout the country".

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says from 2020 to 2022 nearly 70 percent of crop farmworkers were foreign born. And, the number of seasonal H-2A agricultural visa workers has increased more than sevenfold. A Labor Department document issued last week noted that policies that weaken the stability of this agricultural workforce threaten domestic food production and could lead to higher food prices for Americans.

Grow it Here is a 501 c4 non-profit recently founded to coordinate farmer voices across the nation on the need for ag workers.