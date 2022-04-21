Agreement Reached on Former King’s Inn Cleanup

WATAB TOWNSHIP -- The cleanup of a burned-down former supper club in Benton County could begin soon.

County Administrator Monty Headley says they have a signed agreement with the property owner of the former King's Inn for the county to arrange the cleanup. The cost of the demolition will then be assessed back to the owner through a special assessment.

Headley says they have already secured quotes for the cleanup and will look to get county board approval to move forward at their May 3rd meeting.

The King's Inn had been abandoned for years. It burned down in September 2021 under suspicious circumstances.

Sauk Rapids Fire Chief Jason Fleming said at the time that there is an arson reward of up to $5,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest in the case. You can either call the Benton County Sheriff's Office or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.

