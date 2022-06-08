Agnes Smelter, 91, Foley

January 21, 1931 - June 4, 2022

attachment-Agnes Smelter loading...

Agnes Smelter, 91 of Foley, passed away June 4, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 9, 2022 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbaurer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Agnes Pauline Smelter was born January 21, 1931 in St. George Township, Benton County to Martin and Agnes (Lewandowski) Schendzielos. She married Andrew G. Smelter Jr. on May 23, 1950 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Agnes worked at White Cloud Laundry, Bavarian Buffet and Foley American Legion. She co-owned and operated the Foley Laundry and Car Wash with her husband. Agnes enjoyed traveling, playing cards, bingo, fishing, bowling, gardening, canning and square dancing. She was an excellent cook and baker. She was a life long member of St. John's Catholic Church where she was an usher and the St. John's Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children: Kathy Norstad, Waite Park; Rich (Coleen), Foley; Sharon (Gregg) Mark, St. Cloud; Thomas (Jan), Sauk Rapids; Cecilia (Karl) Strait, Foley; Curt (Pat), Foley; Gregory (Susan), Maple Grove; Charles (Lisa), San Antonio, TX and Jeanette (Steve) Struffert, Foley. She has 21 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren and one on the way. Her sister, Maggie Fouquette (Foley) and Jerome Schendzielos (Waite Park). She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Andrew in 1988, daughter, Nanette Smelter in1974, grandson, Nicholas Smelter in 1983, great granddaughter Erin Marinac in 2006, and son in law Orlando Norstad in 2017. Also by her brothers; Raymond, Sylvester, Gregory, Michael, John, Martin and Francis.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. John's Area School, Quiet Oaks or the Poor Clares.