The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Agnes Ann Palm, age 85, of Albany, will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with a visitation taking place two hours prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be later in the day at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Rock Elm, Wisconsin. Agnes passed away at Mother of Mercy Nursing home on October 26, 2026.

Agnes was born on November 17, 1940, in Freeport, Minnesota to Leo and Lucille (Bonfig) Eiynck. In 1958 she graduated from South St. Paul High School. She lived for many years on Big Birch Lake in Grey Eagle, Minnesota, and also in Ellsworth and Prescott in Wisconsin with her first husband, Frank C. Anderson and two small children, until his tragic death at an early age. She then moved to Grey Eagle after Frank’s passing. There, she met and married David Palm of Swanville, Minnesota. She later moved to Albany, Minnesota where she lived over the past 20 years. In her younger years she worked in the Twin Cities for the Minnesota Highway Department and the State Board of Investment in St. Paul. She also worked at the Melrose School District.

Agnes loved fishing, baking, doing crossword puzzles in her downtime, and trips to the casino, and was a Green Bay Packer’s fan. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, David (Carol) Anderson, Iron River, WI; Kimberly DeSmet, St. Cloud, MN; and Kelly (John) Achmann, Burtrum, MN; her grandchildren, Matthew, Gretchen, and Clarissa Anderson; Branden DeSmet, and Ella and Avery Achmann; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Greg Eiynck, Frederick, WI, Sister in-law Patricia Eiynck, Hastings, MN; and many nieces and nephews whom she cherished.

Agnes is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lucille Eiynck; her husbands, Frank C. Anderson and David Palm; her siblings, Kenneth Eiynck, Patricia Helgendalen, and Rosemary Graf; and her sisters-in-laws Mary Eiynck and Deborah Eiynck.