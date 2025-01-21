AG Ellison Addresses Trump’s Order to End Birthright Citizenship

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Attorney General Keith Ellison joins 20 other attorneys general in blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship.

The lawsuit states the order is unconstitutional, as birthright citizenship is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment and Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

They demand immediate relief to stop the order from taking effect.

The Districts of Columbia and San Francisco join the group in the lawsuit.

