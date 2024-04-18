After Widespread Rain in Minnesota, More Rain the Forecast

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The latest drought update released Thursday is unchanged from a week ago.

Eighty-seven percent of the state is still Abornally Dry, 44 percent is in a Moderate Drought, and 11 percent is in a Severe Drought.

While the U.S. Drought Monitor released the information Thursday the data is as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, so any rain that fell after that time isn't reflected in this week's update.

Much of the state got one to two inches of rain throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will hopefully show an improvement in the drought index in next week's update.

St. Cloud has had 3.06 inches of rain so far in April, which is 1.71 inches above normal. We've had 5.97 inches of precipitation for the year so far, which is 1.62 inches above normal.

St. Cloud averages 2.30 inches of rain in the month of April.

More rain is in the forecast for early next week. There is a 70 percent chance of rain on Monday.

