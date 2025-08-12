ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The adults are going to get a chance to play at the new Great River Children's Museum.

They've announced plans for a special Sip N'Play night for adults 21 years old and older.

It will be an evening of drinks, dancing, and socializing.

The evening includes sipping drinks on their rooftop deck as the sun sets over downtown St. Cloud, hors d'oeuvres, and a cash bar. You will also be able to dance under the stars in the Headwaters exhibit, challenge your friends to a Climber to the Clouds showdown, and cheer on your rubber duck in the Great Big River race.

Sip N'Play is on Thursday, September 18th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The cost is $30 per ticket, which includes full museum access and one free drink ticket.