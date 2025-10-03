A Home for the Day Adult Day Center will be hosting a Community Open House on Tuesday, October 15, from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at the center inside Love of Christ Church (1971 Pine Cone Road N, St. Cloud, MN – enter Door B). This free event will include complimentary food and refreshment, resources and information from 8 community partners, tours of our adult day center, which provides daytime care, activities, and support for older adults and their families. The open house is an opportunity for the public to learn more about services available to older adults in our area and connect with local resources.

photo courtesy of Julie Schomer photo courtesy of Julie Schomer loading...

What is "A Home for the Day"

A Home for the Day was started almost 20 years ago in St. Cloud. Julie Schomer's mother started the service in 2006 and she came on board taking over ownership 2 years ago. A Home for the Day is a day program taking care of seniors who are dealing with dementia, Parkinson's disease or for just seniors who don't want to be home for the day. These seniors live at home and want to stay at home as long as possible. A Home for the Day offers services and activities from 9am-3pm. Activities include card games, exercise, and more. They also have a lunch catered in.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Julie Schomer, click below.