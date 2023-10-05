Adriana “Drake” Rae Huiras, 25

July 3, 1998 - October 2, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Adriana “Drake” Huiras, age 25, who passed away Monday, October 2, 2023 in Minneapolis. Entombment will be 4:45 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Mausoleum in Sartell.

Adriana Rae “Drake” Huiras was born July 3, 1998 and was adopted by Francis and Tracy (Behrendt) Huiras at age 2 1/2. Drake grew up in Colorado and graduated from Prairie View High School in 2016. Drake moved to Minnesota in 2022 to be closer to family. Drake worked as a cook at various restaurants. Drake was a creative person who was silly, funny, and had a great sense of humor. Talents included writing poetry and music, playing the piano, guitar, french horn and tuba. At a young age, church was very important to Drake and faith continued to support Drake especially in difficult times.

Survivors include mother, Tracy Huiras of Rice; siblings, Danielle Day of Dallas, TX and Logan Huiras of Waite Park; grandparents, Tom Petron of St. Cloud, Wayne and Carolyn Behrendt of Sartell; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. Drake was preceded in death by father, Francis on July 29, 2022; grandparents, Mary Ann Petron and Melvin & Teresa Huiras; aunts, Lisa Morse, Julie Huiras; uncle, James Huiras and cousin, Ethan Huiras.