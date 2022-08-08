Adolph G. Eich, 83, Royalton

December 11, 1938 – August 3, 2022

Adolph G. Eich (SPOOK), 83, passed away peacefully August 3rd 2022. But his larger –than life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor, jokes, poetry, one-liners and his loyalty to family and friends as well as his decades of outstanding work as an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers electrician.

He had an adventurist spirit and lead a full and interesting life. Fairbanks, Alaska became his home for more than 30 years. He moved to Alaska in the early 70’s working on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline as an IBEW Electrician and enjoyed the typical Alaskan adventures including, gold mining, hunting, fishing, raising his Yaks and of course the stock market.

Late in retirement his adventures continued in Minnesota. Eich wanted to be closer to his four children, Tamara, Theresa, Todd and Amber, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He built a log home on the Mississippi river. He loved nature, planting trees every chance he got and watched his birds. He became an avid bee keeper. He continued to enjoy and celebrate 3 generations of family deer hunting, fishing and hanging out together. Especially enjoying “the cabin” family time, eating popcorn and cheating at cards.

He also enjoyed traveling internationally visiting Costa Rica and Chile.

Adolph was born December 11, 1938. He was the youngest of nine children born on an Avon, MN farm to Joseph and Susan Eich.

He is survived by his four children, Tamara, Theresa, Todd and Amber, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and former wife Beverly Erickson - Eich.

He had an adventurist spirit and led a full and interesting life, and he usually left a lasting impression with anyone he met along the journey.

Instead of memorials, Eich would have preferred you to go out and plant a tree of your liking.

Private family service will be held.