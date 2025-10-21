September 30, 1941 — October 17, 2025

Adeline Madson, 84 year old resident of Sobieski, passed away on Friday, October 17 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday, October 26 from 12:00-4:00 P.M. at the Sobieski Community Center.

Adeline Kathrin Maciej was born on September 30, 1941 in Elmdale, Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Daniel and Agnes (Christle) Maciej. She attended District # 25 Elmdale Country School. Adeline graduated from Little Falls Community Schools with the class of 1959. She was united in marriage to Rodney Madson on June 6, 1960 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Elmdale. The couple lived in Aitkin and the Twin Cities for a few years. The couple moved to Sobieski in 1972, where they raised their family. Adeline and Rodney owned and operated the Polish Palace in Sobieski for 10 years. She also cooked for John and Joyce Gorka, drove school bus for Bob LeMieur, and worked at Casey's Convenience Store for 15 years on the East side of Little Falls. Adeline's greatest joy was that of a homemaker and spending time with her family. She enjoyed decorating for the Holiday's, collecting porcelain chickens and dolls, cooking for her family especially, Pierogi's and Haluski. Adeline was always willing to help family and friends. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. She will be remembered and loved by all who know her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rodney Madson of Sobieski; children, Kim (Jerome "Pooder") Lashinski of Sobieski, Steven R. (Nancy) Madson of Coon Rapids, DeAnna (Jeff) Primus of Sobieski and Jerome "Punky" (Nancy) Madson of Carlton; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Shirley Yourczek of Inver Grove Heights; sister-in-law, Carol Maciej of Princeton; brother-in-law, Duane Madson of Little Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Leonard (Rosemary) Maciej, Richard Maciej; brother-in-law, James Yourczek and a sister-in-law, Maxine Kliber.