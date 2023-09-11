Adeline M. Graczyk, 102, Foley

June 12, 1921 - September 10, 2023

Adeline M. Graczyk, age 102, of Foley, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2023 at The Gardens at Foley. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley, MN. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9-11 at church on Saturday. Burial will take place at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Cemetery in Brennyville with lunch to follow at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in the basement. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Adeline Graczyk was born on June 12, 1921 to John and Gertrude (Wosmek) Schultz in rural Silver Lake, McLeod County. She married Ben Graczyk in Minneapolis, MN on December 2, 1939. They farmed in Silver Lake for 1 year and then sold the farm and bought a farm in Foley, MN Alberta Township. They sold the farm in Foley in 1971 to their son Duane and Susan. Once the farm was sold they moved to Foley and built a house. Adeline was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Elizabeth’s Parish and a member of the Christian Mothers at St. John’s parish in Foley. Adeline loved gardening, canning, cooking, baking and dancing. She embroidered many dish towels and other items. She was a cook and then head cook at the Foley Public School for 17 years. She thought a lot of her 20 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren and 20 great great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Joyce (John) Casey of Brainerd, Delphine Schyma of Morrill, Duane (Susan) Graczyk of St. Cloud, Lois (Jerry) Teff of Brennyville, Karen (Jim) Labo of Maple Grove, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ben in 1987, parents, siblings Eddie Schultz, Margaret Pichotta, Irene Kegler, Agnes Kegler, John Schultz, grandson Danny Posterick, great granddaughter Jade Posterick and son-in-law Tom Schyma.