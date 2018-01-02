Adeline K. Christen, 91, Albany

July 7, 1926 - December 30, 2017

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Adeline K. Christen, age 91 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 3 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Adeline died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Wednesday at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Adeline was born July 7, 1926 in Melrose to Dorathea and Conrad "Connie" Petermeier. She graduated from Melrose High School and met Norbert Christen at the New Munich Ballroom. Adeline worked in Minneapolis during WWII and then married Norbert on May 5, 1945 in St. Stephens Catholic Church in Minneapolis. The couple moved to a farm in the Albany area where they farmed for 35 years. They moved to Albany and Adeline worked as the bookkeeper for Seven Dolors for 15 years. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, The Seven Dolors Christian Women and the St. Catherine Mission Group.

Adeline is survived by her children, Karen Overman, Avon; Connie (Paul) Habermann, Blooming Prairie, Michael (Jean) Christen, Paynesville; Dennis (June) Christen, Albany; Jack (Vicky) Christen, St. Jospeh; and Jill Christen, Waite Park. She is also survived by her sister, Edna Brannan, St. Cloud; her brothers, Jack (Char) Petermeier, Albany and Jim (Betty) Petermeier, Melrose; 13 grandchildren , 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law, Lucy Petermeier, Bernette Finken and brother-in-law, Everett Christen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norbert Christen, Her granddaughter, Tennille Christen, her brothers Eugene Petermeier and Robert Petermeier and her sister, Bernie Barrett.