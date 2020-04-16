ACLU-MN Sues To Release Moose Lake Inmates Due to COVID-19

MOOSE LAKE (AP) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing to release inmates endangered by COVID-19 at Moose Lake prison in northern Minnesota.

The organization filed a petition Wednesday against the state Department of Corrections. According to a DOC database, 12 inmates in Moose Lake are confirmed positive for the coronavirus and another 31 inmates are presumed positive.

The ACLU-MN says at least 11 correctional staff reportedly also have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The petition alleges the prison is not fulfilling its constitutional duty to keep people in custody safe.

The Department of Corrections says it has received the lawsuit and is reviewing it.