Absentee Voting Starts Friday for August 11th Primary

ST. CLOUD -- Absentee voting is getting underway Friday for the primary election being held on Tuesday, August 11th.

If you want to vote by mail you should apply for an absentee ballot online at mnvotes.org or contact your Auditor-Treasurer's office and an application will be mailed to you.

If you want to vote in person, masks are not required but encouraged. In Stearns County, you can go to one of two locations The Administration Center downtown, or the County Service Center in Waite Park, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Local races on the primary ballot:

In the city of St. Cloud:

Mayor:

Dave Kleis (I)

Steven Schiller

Charles Jernberg Jr.

Mark B Sasse II

(Top two vote-getters move on to the general election in November)

City Council 3 At-Large Seats:

George Hontos (I)

Jeff Goerger (I)

Carol Lewis (I)

Amed Said

Hassan Yussuf

Buddy King

Natalie Ratha

Lenora Hunt

Seth Leyk

(Top six vote-getters move on to the general election in November)

In Stearns County

County Commissioner in District 4

Leigh Lenzmeier (I)

Jeff Johnson

Darrell Bruestle

(Top two vote-getters move on to the general election in November)

In Benton County

County Commissioner in District 1

Scott Johnson

Anthony Neis

Christine Scherbing

Christopher Winkelman

(Top two vote-getters move on to the general election in November)