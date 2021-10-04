Above Normal Temperatures Continue Through the Week

UNDATED -- Almost sounds like a broken record... but the continued above-normal temperatures are likely.

National Weather Service

Normal highs for St. Cloud for this time of the year are around 63 degrees.

However, chances of precipitation develop later this week, and into next weekend.

So far this fall we've had about 4 1/2 inches of rain in St. Cloud, which is more than an inch above normal. However, for the year to date, we're still more than three inches below normal.

