ST. CLOUD -- A country music concert will be held in downtown St. Cloud on Wednesday night raising money for a statewide non-profit organization. Firefighters For Healing is hosting the event featuring Aaron Lewis with special guest Chris Hawkey.

The group supports people who have suffered serious burns and their latest effort to build a transitional care facility next to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

If you're in St. Cloud or Alexandria and you have a burn injury more likely than not you're going to be sent to HCMC because they are one of the tops in the nation, so there is this need for housing for a lot of these families, because most of them aren't from the Twin Cities.

Spokeswoman Jenna Colvin says they are currently using a couple of apartments near the hospital, but they're expecting to break ground on their new facility in April.

Another one of their programs is called Camp Red, which is a youth camp.

Colvin says they felt it was fitting to hold the concert on such an important day in our nation's history.

To not only have an amazing time but to remember such an important day in our nation's history, so it certainly was intentional.

Colvin says the non-profit was started in 2010 by a fireman who was severely burned. They support people who have suffered from burn injuries in Minnesota, the Dakotas, and Iowa.

Wednesday's concert starts at 6:30 p.m.