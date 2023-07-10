Aaron Gaffke, 35, Little Falls

March 15, 1988 - June 30, 2023

Aaron Gaffke, 35 year old resident of Little Falls, MN died Friday, June 30 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 12 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 11:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Aaron Jonathon Gaffke was born on March 15, 1988 in Little Falls to Bruce and Jackie (Bzdok) Gaffke. He grew up in Cushing, MN, where he attended Dr. SG Knight school. He graduated from Little Falls High School. Aaron served his Country in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps. After his honorable discharge, Aaron returned to the Morrison County area. He was united in marriage to Marlana Allord on December 18, 2009. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Aaron enjoyed riding dirt bikes, four-wheeling, hunting with his dad, target shooting, hanging out with friends and family. He also enjoyed studying and reading about history and law. He will be forever loved by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marlana Gaffke and his dog, Lily of Little Falls; parents, Bruce (Theresa) Gaffke of Cushing, Jackie Bzdok of Cushing; paternal grandparents, Bud and Shirley Gaffke of Randall; sister, Angela (Steve) Hines of Little Falls; nephew, Chase Hines and many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joe and Joyce Bzdok.

