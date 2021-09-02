A Teen Driver Was Killed in A Collision with Semi Near Brainerd

BRAINERD -- A 17-year-old boy died when the car he was driving collided with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Crow Wing County between Brainerd and Pierz.

A semi pulling a camper was going north on the highway while the car was going west on County Road 2 when the two vehicles crashed.

Get our free mobile app

The boy who died was 17-years-old Cayden Eagle of Isle. The State Patrol says he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The semi driver, 49-year-old Clayton Francis of Big Lake, and his passenger 47-year-old Kathryne Francis of Big Lake were not hurt.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home