A Salvation Army Red Kettle Was Stolen in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police and Tri Country Crimestoppers are reporting a stolen Salvation Army red kettle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the Salvation Army red kettle was taken from the east St. Cloud Cashwise Foods store.

Mages is also reporting that an arrest was made in regards to vehicle break-ins in the St. Cloud area. She says this doesn't mean vehicle break-ins will stop but police believe this person was responsible for multiple vehicle thefts. Mages says to make sure to lock your doors and it's O.K. to double check because many of these break-ins are happening with no evidence of forced entry.

The St. Cloud police department is reporting a burglary on the 1200 block of 2nd street northeast an apartment was entered and items were taken. On the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive there was a burglary where a red Suzuki 4-wheeler was taken.

If you have any information on these crimes of other unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County areas please contact Tri County Crimestoppers at 1-800-251-1301 or logon to tricountrycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or download the P3 mobile app.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.