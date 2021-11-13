A Few Inches of Snow in the Forecast Later Today & Tonight
The National Weather Service says another round of snow is expected late this afternoon into tonight. Most areas in central Minnesota can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow on the ground by Sunday morning.
Forecasters say the most snow will fall along and north of Interstate 94.
In St. Cloud, snow is expected to begin around 3 pm Saturday afternoon, with 2 to 3 inches expected by Sunday morning. Following the snow, Sunday should deliver plenty of sunshine and a chilly high of just 32.
Today's snow comes just a day after Minnesota's first accumulating snowfall of the season. The northern part of the state saw the biggest totals.
Minnesota Snowfall Reports from Friday
- Celina, MN: 8.0"
- Chisholm, MN: 7.3"
- Britt, MN: 6.0"
- Keewatin, MN: 5.5"
- International Falls, MN: 5.0"
- Grand Rapids, MN: 4.0"
- Breezy Point, MN: 3.0"
- Bemidji, MN: 2.3"
- Little Falls, MN: 2.0"
- Camp Ripley, MN: 1.9"
- Long Prairie, MN: 1.6"
- Paynesville, MN: 1.5"
- St. Stephen, MN: 1.1"
- Pierz, MN: 1.0"