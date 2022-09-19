A Couple Rounds of Thunderstorms Possible in Eastern MN
UNDATED -- A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists across extreme eastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening.
The main threat will be large hail, with damaging winds also possible Tuesday evening.
After the rain we had on Friday and Saturday here in St. Cloud, we're sitting at 1.48 inches of rain so far this month, which is .43 inches below normal. However, we're still nearly five inches above normal for precipitation for the year so far.
