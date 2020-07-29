9 More COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1 Each In Stearns and Sherburne

ST. PAUL -- There were nine new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

Stearns County had one of those, a person in their 70's, bringing our total to 20. Sherburne County also recorded another death, a person in their 90's, bringing their total to 6.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 681 new cases of the virus.

Locally, Stearns County has 16 new cases, Sherburne County had 6 and Benton County had 2.

There are currently 310 people hospitalized, with 143 in the ICU, both up from the day before.

The state has conducted over 993,000 tests with nearly 53,000 of them coming back positive.