700,000 Expected to Be in Sturgis for Annual Bike Rally

STURGIS, SD -- Crowds of bikers are rumbling their way towards western South Dakota. Officials in Sturgis say they expect about 700,000 people for the 81st annual bike rally.

The event officially kicks off Friday and runs through August 15th.

Some highlights for this year's events include Daredevil Cole Freeman jumping on Main Street on August 14th at 2:00 p.m.

Getty Images

Jody Perewitz is the Grand Marshal this year. She has become one of the most recognizable women in the motorcycle industry today.

Get our free mobile app

Events planned also include a Mayor's Pub Crawl, Mayor's Poker Tournament, a Tattoo Contest, Military Appreciation Day, and a Beard and Mustache Contest.

Getty Images

Some top musicians performing concerts include: Kid Rock, Colt Ford, Stone Temple Pilots, REO Speedwagon, Tesla, Clint Black, ZZ Top, and Wynonna.

Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Transportation cautioned Minnesotans headed out to the rally to be prepared for road construction along Interstate 90 in the southern part of the state.

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned