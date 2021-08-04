MNDOT: Watch for Road Construction on your Way to Sturgis

UNDATED -- When motorcycle riders hit the road west toward Sturgis later this week, there are some construction zones waiting for them on I-90.

As they get past i35 some single lane traffic, some ramp closures, a couple of rest area closures, if they're westbound, west of Jackson. Just some of those things.

Mike Dougherty with MN-Dot says there are no closures or detours along the route, but it is still best to check mn511.org before hitting the road to see what riders might run into.

Lane changes, or maybe there is a ramp closure at a place you wanted to pull over for gas or a stop. So that way you know in advance and can adjust your travel plans. That’s the big thing. Just know before you go.

Daughtery says there are no closures or detours along I-90, but there are lane restrictions, ramp closures, and rest area closures along the route into South Dakota.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

