MnDOT Announces Name a Snowplow Class of 2022
UNDATED -- The results are in from the second annual Name a Snowplow contest.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the top eight names from the 2021-2022 class of snowplows.
Betty Whiteout, Ctrl Salt Delete, The Big Leplowski, Plowasaurus Rex, Scoop Dogg, Blizzard of Oz, No More Mr. Ice Guy, and Edward Blizzardhands will be hitting the streets and joining last year’s winners.
This year there were 22,000 name ideas submitted and 60,000 votes cast. The winning names will be assigned to each one of MnDOT’s eight districts later this month.
