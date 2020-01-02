Snow Plow Drivers Threaten Strike in Minnesota County

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ The union that represents snow plow drivers in Minnesota's St. Louis County has filed a notice to strike with the state if negotiations for a new labor agreement continue to break down.

Report Thursday say that plow drivers and other public works employees could walk out after a 10-day ``cooling-off'' period after mediation. The union said in a statement that ``county employees are permitted to strike on any future date.''

Union members overwhelming voted last month to authorize a strike. A strike would come at a time when Duluth experienced its third-snowiest calendar year on record.